Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup wins record will go on for at least another day.
Shiffrin finished tied for sixth in a giant slalom on Saturday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to end her winning streak at five races.
Shiffrin remained stuck on 81 career wins — one victory away from Vonn’s mark of 82 victories.
Valerie Grenier of Canada won the race. Marta Bassino was second and Petra Vlhova completed the podium.
Shiffrin can still match Vonn in another giant slalom scheduled for the same course on Sunday.
MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt carried his remarkable streak in giant slalom to another World Cup win in Adelboden, Switzerland, in his home nation’s classic race staged in unseasonably warm weather.
Odermatt, the Olympic champion, protected his first-run lead in fading light and even extended it with the fastest second-leg time to finish 0.73 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen.
Kristoffersen bowed in a show of respect when greeting Odermatt in the finish area and gave him a thumbs-up sign. Odermatt’s teammate Loïc Meillard was 1.66 back in third.
A fourth win in five World Cup giant slaloms since October for the 25-year-old Swiss was also his 14th straight podium finish in his standout discipline through the past two seasons. That run includes his gold medal at the Beijing Olympics last February.
BOBSLED
WORLD CUP: Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead, after finishing second to Germany’s Laura Nolte in Winterberg, Germany, in the first race of 2023.
Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medaled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings.
Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 minute, 59.54 seconds. Humphries finished in 1:59.72, barely ahead of Germany’s Kim Kalicki and her time of 1:59.73.
In the two-man race, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich failed to medal for only the sixth time in his last 86 major international races – and for only the fourth time in 22 starts at Winterberg in his career. Battling through injury, he teamed with Thorsten Margis to finish sixth.
TENNIS
ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.
In the seventh game of the first set, Djokovic caught his left foot when sliding for a ball and immediately began stretching out his hamstring. He took a medical timeout.
Djokovic will play Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final. Korda advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.
ASB CLASSIC: Top-seeded Coco Gauff advanced to the final of the ASB Classic by beating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-0, 6-2 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Gauff will play Rebeka Masarova, who beat Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first WTA final.
SOCCER
FA CUP: Harry Kane maintained his strong run of scoring form since the World Cup to lead Tottenham into the fourth round.
The England striker exchanged a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling a shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute to earn Tottenham a 1-0 win over third-tier Portsmouth.
Also in the early games, Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace thanks to a 2-1 win and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for 2021 champion Leicester in its 1-0 win at fourth-tier Gillingham.
