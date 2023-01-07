Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup wins record will go on for at least another day.

Shiffrin finished tied for sixth in a giant slalom on Saturday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to end her winning streak at five races.

Shiffrin remained stuck on 81 career wins — one victory away from Vonn’s mark of 82 victories.

Valerie Grenier of Canada won the race. Marta Bassino was second and Petra Vlhova completed the podium.

Shiffrin can still match Vonn in another giant slalom scheduled for the same course on Sunday.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt carried his remarkable streak in giant slalom to another World Cup win in Adelboden, Switzerland, in his home nation’s classic race staged in unseasonably warm weather.

Odermatt, the Olympic champion, protected his first-run lead in fading light and even extended it with the fastest second-leg time to finish 0.73 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen.

Kristoffersen bowed in a show of respect when greeting Odermatt in the finish area and gave him a thumbs-up sign. Odermatt’s teammate Loïc Meillard was 1.66 back in third.

A fourth win in five World Cup giant slaloms since October for the 25-year-old Swiss was also his 14th straight podium finish in his standout discipline through the past two seasons. That run includes his gold medal at the Beijing Olympics last February.

BOBSLED

WORLD CUP: Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead, after finishing second to Germany’s Laura Nolte in Winterberg, Germany, in the first race of 2023.

Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medaled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings.

Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 minute, 59.54 seconds. Humphries finished in 1:59.72, barely ahead of Germany’s Kim Kalicki and her time of 1:59.73.

In the two-man race, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich failed to medal for only the sixth time in his last 86 major international races – and for only the fourth time in 22 starts at Winterberg in his career. Battling through injury, he teamed with Thorsten Margis to finish sixth.

Germany’s Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer won in 1:51.17, with the Swiss sled of Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel second in 1:51.31. Britain’s Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence were third in 1:51.44. There were no U.S. sleds in the race. LUGE WORLD CUP: Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women’s luge World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s doubles races. Eitberger got her second win of the season, in 1 minute, 22.999 seconds, about a hundredth of a second better than Latvia’s Elina Ieva Vitola (1:23.093). Germany’s Julia Taubitz was third in 1:23.143 and kept her lead in the World Cup season standings. Ashley Farquharson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th. Summer Britcher tied for 12th, Brittney Arndt was 14th and Emily Sweeney — fourth after the first heat — had trouble in the second run and finished 17th. USA Luge got its fifth World Cup luge medal of the season later Saturday, with the women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby winning silver.

TENNIS

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.

In the seventh game of the first set, Djokovic caught his left foot when sliding for a ball and immediately began stretching out his hamstring. He took a medical timeout.

Djokovic will play Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final. Korda advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

ASB CLASSIC: Top-seeded Coco Gauff advanced to the final of the ASB Classic by beating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-0, 6-2 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Gauff will play Rebeka Masarova, who beat Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first WTA final.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Harry Kane maintained his strong run of scoring form since the World Cup to lead Tottenham into the fourth round.

The England striker exchanged a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling a shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute to earn Tottenham a 1-0 win over third-tier Portsmouth.

Also in the early games, Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace thanks to a 2-1 win and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for 2021 champion Leicester in its 1-0 win at fourth-tier Gillingham.

