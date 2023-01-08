Re: “Commentary: Want to modernize Maine’s vehicle inspection program? Eliminate it.” (Jan. 1):

I couldn’t disagree more with the Maine Policy Institute’s monumentally bad idea to eliminate vehicle inspections in Maine.

A family business I grew up in as a young man did vehicle inspections for the state of Maine. You could not imagine the poor condition of many of the vehicles, involving bald tires, nonfunctioning brake lights, etc. Oftentimes vehicle owners would be angry that their unsafe vehicle could not get an inspection sticker.

Why allow people to endanger others? Just because other states unwisely eliminated these inspections doesn’t mean Maine should. In fact, I urge our congressional delegation to tie federal transportation funding to mandatory inspections in all states. Requiring cars to be safe is an important public responsibility.

Richard Whiting

Auburn

