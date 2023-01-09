Last weekend my husband and I walked in Pine Grove Woods in Falmouth and admired the forestry work which has recently been done there. We have lived near and enjoyed this area for over 40 years. We are delighted to have the area restored to a walkable and safe area for community use, including wildlife.

We would like to thank the town employees and leadership responsible for the restoration and look forward to many more years of walking in the woods.

Jean and John Gulliver

Falmouth

