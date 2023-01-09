President Biden recently signed the last of five animal protection measures into law. The FDA Modernization Act 2.0, the Reducing Animal Testing Act and a statutory fix to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 were enacted, along with record-breaking funding for enforcement of the Horse Protection Act of 1970, the Big Cat Public Safety Act and the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.

These landmark animal protection laws were co-sponsored by Maine’s congressional delegation. The Center for a Humane Economy worked closely with Sen. Susan Collins, who led the way to the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, ending the practice of cub petting and inhumane treatment of captive big cats in America. This had the support of law enforcement officials across the nation.

A huge thank you to Sens. Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden for co-sponsoring the FDA Modernization Act, revamping the drug approval process, promising a dramatic reduction in the use of dogs, primates and other animals in laboratory tests. This eliminates a federal mandate for animal testing for new drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration that had been in place since 1938. The Reducing Animal Testing Act eliminates a similar mandate for biosimilars.

These new laws will create a more humane nation when it comes to how we treat animals, ending the need for breeding facilities like Envigo, which resulted in thousands of beagles being rescued, many landing here in Maine to start new, happy lives.

Gina Garey

Maine state director, Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy

Portland

