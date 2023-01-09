On Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Day, The BTS Center and the Maine Council of Churches (MCC), both of Portland, are co-hosting a reading of King’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. The event is online. It is free and open to the public.

On April 16, 1963, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote a public letter to some of Alabama’s leading white religious leaders who wrote a statement that, acccording the the BTS Center website “openly questioned the pace and the confrontational nature of civil rights demonstrations.” In his letter, King that wrote on the moral responsibility to take direct nonviolent action against unjust laws. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” King wrote. The letter is considered as an incredibly important document for the civil rights movement of the time.

The letter is important, said BTS Executive Director Rev. Allen Ewing Merrill, “because the work of racial justice is far from finished, and because Rev. Dr. King’s challenge to religious communities and leaders is as relevant today as it was 57 years ago.”

Advance registration is required at https://thebtscenter.org/committed-to-listen-mlk-day-2023/.

“Our event will conclude with candle lighting to remind listeners of the passion ignited in them by Dr. King’s words,” said MCC Executive Director Rev. Jane Field. “Even a single flame is powerful — the human eye is able to detect the light from just one candle up to two miles away. So, we must never forget that the candle of justice, compassion and peace that each of us lights can be seen, even by those at a great distance.”

