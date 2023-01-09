The Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells/Sanford girls’ hockey team scored three goals in the third period Monday night to beat St. Dominic Academy/Winthrop/Monmouth 4-3 at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

The Tigers (3-6-1), who had not scored in their three previous games, got three goals in the final six minutes of the game.

Freshman forward Sophia Auger scored her second goal of the game with 5:14 remaining to cut the deficit to 3-2. Jordan Dube and Cece Keller assisted on the goal.

Biddeford got its first and only power play with 3:24 remaining and 9 seconds later Mackenzie Day tied the game. Dube got her second assist.

Junior Lily LeSieur completed the comeback when she scored the winner past Saints goalie Abrianna White with 16 seconds remaining.

Day delivered her second assist on the goal.

BRUNSWICK 4, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/LINCOLN/OCEANSIDE/BOOTHBAY 1: Lauren Labbe and Hannah Lay each had a goal and an assist as the Dragons (8-3) handled the Eagles (5-3) in Brunswick.

Tannar Gagnon and Gillian Courtney also scored for the Dragons, who had two goals in the first and third periods. Lisi Palmer and Solverg Ledwick had assists.

Allie Hunter scored from Remy LeBel and Hannah Hawkes in the second period for the Eagles.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

VALLEY 56, PINE TREE ACADEMY 31: Harry Lewis scored 13 points and the Cavaliers (5-3) opened with a 17-2 run against the Breakers (0-4) in Bingham.

Kamdyn Conrad added 12 points and Jared Ricker finished with 11 points for Valley.

Colby Solberg led Pine Tree with 12 points followed by Asher Hart with 11. Senis Belandria had 13 rebounds and four points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

VALLEY 73, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Madeline Hill had a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, to lead the Cavaliers (6-2) over the Breakers in Bingham.

Brielle Hill scored 19 points, and Kirsten Bigelow added 18 points for Valley.

OAK HILL 53, WISCASSET 6: Ariana Thibeault scored 20 points as the Raiders (2-6) topped the Wolverines (0-7) in Wales.

Aubrey McElhaney added 13 points for Oak Hill.

Makayla Bush and Quiana Hyman each scored two points for Wiscasset.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS: Sophomore Lucy Johnson was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American team, becoming the lone Maine player this season to receive the distinction.

Johnson, who was selected Varsity Maine Player of the Year, was a third-team pick. She scored 49 goals, the second most in state history, with 19 assists this season in leading the Stags to the Class A final.

Johnson is the first Maine player to achieve the honor since Skowhegan’s Bhreagh Kennedy in 2019.

Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

