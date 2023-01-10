Gov. Janet Mills is expected to release a proposed two-year state budget on Wednesday. And she’ll do it with Democratic majorities in the Legislature and an expected revenue surplus.

But Mills said Tuesday she won’t be rolling out any bold new initiatives and doesn’t expect much controversy.

Mills did not reveal many details about her budget proposal during a radio interview on Maine Public’s “Maine Calling” program, other than to say she planned to continue investments made in public education, teacher pay, universal free school lunch and toward universal pre-kindergarten.

“I don’t expect a great deal of drama surrounding it – or you never know – but I will just say that we’re not proposing any major new initiatives,” Mills said. “We will be proposing to carry through some of the initiatives we began in the current biennial budget, which I think are already significant.”

Mills declined to provide additional details about her budget when asked following the radio interview. She is expected to brief legislative leaders on her proposal Wednesday morning before unveiling the two-year budget proposal at a news conference, according to her office.

Mills said the budget proposal, which would be sent to the Legislature’s budget-writing committee for review, public hearings and possible changes, would also include investments in housing and child care, but did not offer details.

The current two-year budget is $9.4 billion. A strong revenue forecast could prompt calls for increased spending and expanded programs, but Mills has expressed concerns about a potential recession and has called for a fiscally cautious budget.

In late November, revenue forecasters predicted a $283 million surplus in the current fiscal year. That revenue was used to help pay for the $473 million emergency winter relief plan that was approved by lawmakers on Jan. 4.

Forecasters also increased their revenue projection by another $489 million over the next biennium.

Revenue forecasts can be revised up or down as conditions change, and forecasters have warned that there are many uncertainties about the direction of the national economy.

Meanwhile, the state has close to $902 million in its saving account, or rainy day fund, which is close to the statutory limit of 18% of total General Fund revenues for the preceding fiscal year, according the Department of Financial and Administrative Affairs. In fiscal 2022, the state took in nearly $5.4 billion in General Fund revenues, which set a limit of $970.5 million for the rainy day fund in the current budget.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have been calling on the administration to provide more funding for nursing homes and programs that serve people with disabilities, among other things.

Mills told the Press Herald in a wide-ranging interview in December that she would like to continue offering two years of free community college after introducing the program last year, but it wasn’t clear on Tuesday whether that proposal will be in the budget. The program originally cost $20 million and at least one bill has been submitted to continue that program.

In the radio interview, Mills expressed reluctance to increase the reimbursement rates for lawyers representing indigent clients who cannot afford an attorney, or to make bureaucratic changes to the Department of Health and Humans Services to better prevent child abuse and neglect.

When asked about the state’s indigent legal services, Mills said she is writing to law firms throughout the state, calling on them to designate attorneys to take on indigent clients. Taking such cases could be the only way a young attorney can gain courtroom experience, given the backlog of civil and criminal cases stemming from the pandemic, she said.

Mills, who said she had 14 years of experience representing indigent clients, said more experienced attorneys could focus on more complex cases. She pushed back against calls to nearly double the reimbursement rate for all lawyers representing indigent clients from $80 an hour to $150, though she seemed open to providing higher rates to more experienced lawyers.

The state has a constitutional obligation to ensure adequate legal representation for people accused of crimes. And the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has filed a lawsuit arguing that Maine is failing to meet that obligation.

“It’s not just raising the hourly rate, as some have suggested,” Mills said. “It is compensating the more experienced lawyers at a higher rate perhaps but not necessarily the newer lawyers getting their feet wet.”

Mills was asked to respond to the child welfare ombudsman’s report cited “substantial issues” in more than half of the child 83 child welfare cases reviewed, describing a “downward spiral in child welfare practice.” The report has intensified calls for systemic reforms, either by instituting an independent inspector general to oversee child welfare or by making child welfare its own, standalone agency.

Mills said she plans to meet with the Ombudsman Christine Alberi, as well as child welfare workers, before determining next steps. She noted that her administration had increased child welfare staffing by 27% in recent years and provided more support on nights and weekends, although staff turnover remains a problem.

“Whatever we can do to save the life and welfare of one child is extremely important to me,” she said. “‘I’m not sure it means creating another bureaucracy or creating a new position. But I want to get on the ground and find out what’s going on. We know you don’t have to be an expert to know that the prevalence of fentanyl and drugs of that sort and methamphetamine in households and families across the state of Maine is having a terrible effect on children.”

When asked about the opioid epidemic, Mills spoke mostly about the need to prevent drug misuse, in addition to drug treatment and enforcement.

Staff Writer Penelope Overton contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

