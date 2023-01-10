SCARBOROUGH — Holbrook Health Center, the skilled nursing care program of Piper Shores’ lifecare retirement community in Scarboorugh, recently announced it has earned a high-performance rating and “Elite” categorization for care by U.S. News & World Report for American nursing homes.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated over 15,000 skilled nursing communities and found the Holbrook Health Center in the top 16 percent of all American nursing homes for its post-acute care approach for patients recovering from a hospital stay after a stroke, heart attack, infection or accidental injury, according to a Piper Shores press release.

Piper Shores was also noted for its high staff (99.4%) and resident (97.1%) COVID-19 vaccination rates. U.S. News & World Report has created this list for 13 years and the Holbrook Health Center has consistently been named as a high performing skilled nursing program, according to the release.

“Choosing the right a skilled nursing home for a family member can be a difficult decision,” said Leanne Fiet, COO and administrator for Piper Shores. “Earning this ‘elite’ status among 15,000 facilities is an honor but also a helpful tool for families when they need to support their loved ones.”

For 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has conducted rankings for the public to utilize as a resource when making tough life decisions. The “Best Nursing Homes” rankings is an important addition to the health category to ensure residents can understand the best places to send their loved ones for dedicated and lifelong care needs. Only 2,000 nursing homes are named “elite” and “high performing” year-over-year, making Holbrook Health Center one of the few high performers across the country.

This recognition comes as Piper Shores continues construction of new Independent Living units which will allow Piper Shores to continue offer lifecare to a broader swath of retirees, the release states. The retirement community purchased the 45-acre property situated directly across from the Piper Shores campus in 2019 with construction on “The Meadows” starting in 2020. The new campus will add 52 new homes including 16 cottage homes, 28 apartments and eight estate homes along with new dining venues, a fitness center, movie theater and other amenities. Completion is expected in 2023. Lifecare residents at both The Meadows and what is now known as the Oceanside campus constructed in 2001 have access to Holbrook’s higher levels of care.

Holbrook is home to Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing at Piper Shores. Holbrook and Piper Shores are owned and operated by Maine Life Care Retirement Community, Inc., a Maine nonprofit organization formed by a group of prominent Maine citizens, the release states. For more information about Holbrook Health Center for long-term care or short-term rehabilitation, call 207-883-8700, or visit http://www.theholbrook.org.

