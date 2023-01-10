Gorham Police said a juvenile was charged with assault following an incident among minors outside the high school earlier this month.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault said the incident occurred at dismissal time Jan. 3 in the side parking lot at the municipal center near the high school. The “primary suspect” was charged, but the suspect’s name and gender were not released.

Principal Brian Jandreau told the American Journal that the incident involved one of his students.

“Based on advice from the Gorham Police Department, we went into lockout, not lockdown, which lasted 10 to 15 minutes,” Jandreau said. No one was allowed in or out of the school during that time.

