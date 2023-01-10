SACO — Sandy Bailey has joined S&B Financial Services as a senior financial advisor, certified financial planner (CFP), chartered retirement planning counselor (CRPC) and an accredited domestic partnership advisor (ADPA).

Bailey began her investment career in 1995 when she earned her insurance license. She holds her Series 6, 63, and 7 securities registration, which allows her to incorporate a variety of financial strategies for each unique investor, including both individuals and businesses.

Utilizing a wide array of tools and knowledge, Bailey helps clients organize, understand and have better control of their current and future financial goals, according to an S&B Financial Services press release. Whether Bailey’s clients are employers, employees, retired or just beginning, she believes that everyone should have someone who can help them plan their financial future, according to the release.

Prior to joining S&B Financial Services in November 2022, Bailey spent the last 12 years as an independent financial consultant for Cetera Investment Services and was previously a financial advisor at TD Bank.

Bailey earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Southern Maine, and then went on to earn a Certificate of Advanced Study in Financial Planning from Merrimack College. She currently holds her Series 6, 7 and 63 Securities Registrations, CFP®, ADPA®, and CRPC® certifications.

Originally from Ccentral Maine, Bailey now resides in Portland with her husband, Sean, children, Megan and Mitchell, and their cat, Apollo. When she is not in the office, she can be found reading a good book, baking desserts, or spending time with family and friends.

Joining Bailey at S&B Financial Services are Samuel Kany and Crysta Frost.

In July 2021, Samuel Kany joined S&B Financial Services as a certified financial advisor. Kany earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trinity College-Hartford and obtained his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses since graduating from college in 2021.

In January 2022, Crysta Frost joined S&B Financial Services as a financial services administrative assistant. Frost earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Education from Smith College in 2015, and later obtained her life insurance license. Frost performs a broad range of administrative and customer service activities to help support S&B Financial Services.

