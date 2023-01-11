MINNEAPOLIS —This time, Carlos Correa’s deal is done.

Correa passed his physical exam Wednesday and signed a $200 million, six-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free-agent negotiations in baseball history after deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a contract that could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a uniquely structured deal the Twins assembled to jump back in contention after it appeared they’d be outspent – twice – by bigger-market franchises.

The agreements with the Giants and Mets dissolved over concerns by those clubs about the long-term viability of his lower right leg. Correa broke a bone near his ankle sliding into third base as a minor leaguer in 2014, and he had a metal plate inserted for extra support in the surgical repair.

Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal. That was called off hours before it was set to begin.

Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, and high-spending owner Steve Cohen even publicly confirmed the pending agreement.

But the Mets also raised concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical, and they held off finalizing the contract while attempting to negotiate protections over the next two weeks. Boras maintained last month that Correa’s tibia surgery should not have been an issue.

The Twins had more advanced insight on Correa’s health, having signed him prior to last season in a deal that Correa opted out of to hit the market again after making $35.1 million in 2022. Correa only missed time to an injured finger after being hit by a pitch and a bout with COVID-19. He played in 136 games, batting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBI and leading all major league shortstops with an .834 OPS.

MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners will induct Felix Hernandez into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced.

Hernandez, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hernandez pitched parts of 15 seasons with the Mariners after debuting as a 19-year-old during the 2005 campaign. He was a six-time All-Star, won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award and twice finished second in Cy Young voting.

MARLINS: Everything is about to be new for Jean Segura. He’s got a new team, he’s wearing a new number and the Miami Marlins are asking him to play a new position.

The Marlins’ third baseman – a position he played very sparingly in his first 11 major league seasons – put on a Miami jersey for the first time when he was formally introduced at the team’s ballpark. Segura agreed to a $17 million, two-year deal with the Marlins after spending the last four seasons with the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Segura gets a $6.5 million salary this year and $8.5 million in 2024, and the deal includes a $10 million team option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. He gets a hotel suite on trips and will contribute 1% of his salary to charity.

Segura wore No. 2 for the Phillies; in Miami, that’s taken by second baseman Jazz Chisholm, and Segura didn’t even think about asking for a switch. He’ll wear No. 9 for the Marlins, a number he wore earlier in his career as part of the Milwaukee Brewers.

CUBS: Left-hander Drew Smyly could earn up to $41.5 million over three years from his contract with the Cubs if he pitches 150 innings annually, and catcher Tucker Barnhart could raise earnings to $9.5 million under his two-year contract if he becomes a regular starter.

Smyly is guaranteed $19 million as part of a two-year contract announced Dec. 24 that calls for salaries of $8 million this year and $8.5 million in 2023. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.

Barnhart was guaranteed $6.5 million as part of a deal announced Dec. 29, getting salaries of $3.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

DIAMONDBACKS: Evan Longoria is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the three-time All-Star third baseman can earn an additional $1 million in roster bonuses.

Longoria would earn $150,000 for 90 days on the active roster as part of the agreement announced last week. He would earn an additional $250,000 each for 120 and 150 days, and $175,000 apiece for 160 and 165.

PIRATES: Left-hander Rich Hill is guaranteed $8 million in his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill would get a $325,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $150,000 for finishing second in the voting and $100,000 for third as part of the agreement announced Jan. 5.

He would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team or earning World Series MVP and $25,000 apiece for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

RANGERS: Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for innings as part of his $34 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal that contains a conditional player option for 2025 and could be worth $63 million over three seasons.

Eovaldi gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $16 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the deal announced Dec. 27.

TIGERS: The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center-field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. .

In addition, the outfield wall has been lowered in center field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet, in right-center field from 13 feet to 7 feet and in right field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet.

PHILLIES: Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.

Kimbrel would earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award and $50,000 if he is a finalist. He would get $100,000 if he is World Series MVP, $50,000 each for a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger award or winning League Championship Series MVP.

As part of the agreement announced Jan. 4, he gets a hotel suite on trips.

METS: Veteran reliever Adam Ottavino’s $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Mets includes $8 million in deferred money that will not be fully paid until January 2035.

His agreement, announced Dec. 27, follows a $ 102 million, five-year deal with closer Edwin Diaz that includes $26.5 million in deferred money to be paid through July 2042.

Ottavino gets a $7.75 million salary this year, of which $4 million is deferred, and the deal includes a $6.75 million player option for 2024, of which $4 million would be deferred. There is no buyout.

He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses each year for innings: $250,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. Ottavino gets a hotel suite on trips.

