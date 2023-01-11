Richard “Dick” Heikkinen, 79 years, resident of Kennebunk, adoring husband, loving father of four, grandfather of 11, and well-known educator, athletic director, and wrestling referee official, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

God broke the mold when “Dicky,” as he was affectionately called growing up, was born, on Nov. 15, 1943, in Norway, Maine. He was kind, genuine, thoughtful and an incredibly hard worker, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met. Being the eldest of four kids, Dick loved being a brother to Sandra (d), Bobby and Maureen and spending time “at camp” with his siblings and family – whether his grandfather’s camps early in life or his brother Bobby’s camp more recently.

He loved playing sports and being a part of a team and excelled in every athletic endeavor. He was spotted on his daily seven-mile jogs all over town. Dick was a volunteer ambulance driver, recreation director, school board and budget board member and was always giving back to his community. He loved watching sports at all levels and any type, but especially when one of his children or grandchildren were on the field.

Dick was a graduate of Fryeburg Academy where he was a three-sport standout athlete and co-captain of the football team. Dick earned a bachelor of science degree in health, physical education and recreation from Springfield College while continuing to excel on the football field, and later a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Southern Maine.

Dick’s career as a devoted educator and coach is both impressive and extensive. It started when he returned to Fryeburg Academy, a place he loved and cherished throughout his life. He was both a physical education teacher and day student advisor and was one of the founders and head coach of the wrestling program. He left Fryeburg to teach physical education and to coach wrestling and football at Kennebunk High School and because of his love for Maine and Kennebunk specifically, returned after a two-year stint as a teacher and wrestling and football coach at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He then spent 17 years working at the Mildred L. Day School in Arundel serving as an educator, vice principal, assistant superintendent and ultimately superintendent.

Dick left the MLD School for a job that combined two of his passions, sports and helping kids, serving as the athletic administrator and assistant principal at Massabesic High School until his retirement. Throughout his career and retirement, Dick enjoyed being a wrestling official, baseball umpire and football and volleyball official. He was a member and president of the Maine Interscholastic Wrestling Officials Association. He officiated over 12,000 individual wrestling matches and 28 Maine state championship matches. In his “retirement,” Dick drove a school bus, allowing him to continue to connect with students, especially those in need, and accepted “trips” to any athletic event.

Dick was acknowledged for his dedication and excellence to education in the state of Maine. He was awarded the Maine Principal’s Association Plaque for Excellence in 1998 and Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Plaque for 25 years of Athletic Excellence in 2001. He was among the first to achieve the Certified Master Athletic Administrator designation for Exemplary Leadership in the field of Interscholastic Education in 2003.

In 2006, Dick was presented the Massabesic Athletic Booster Plaque for Sportsmanship and Excellence and the Southern Maine Athletic Association Plaque for Dedication and Service. In 2011, he was inducted into the Fryeburg Academy’s Hall of Excellence.

Dick’s greatest joy was his family. He was so proud of his wife, Ann, and four children, and relished his role as Grampa Bud. He loved being surrounded by his family, and together with Ann created a home full of love.

Dick’s legacy lives on in the love of his life of over 40 years, Ann; in his brother Bobby and sister Maureen, and in his four children Darlene, Rick, Alexis and Kristen and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043 on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church at 186 Bradley St., Saco at 10 a.m., followed immediately by interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Dick’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

