Kennebunk Land Trust recently announced its 2023 Nature Walk schedule. The land trust invites participants to learn about nature and get outside. The first Saturday of each month, Kennebunk Land Trust will host a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Patrons can visit a local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by Maine Guide, Master Naturalist, and environmental educator at Wells Reserve at Laudholm, Linda Littlefield Grenfell.

Littlefield Grenfell will take participants on a walk while sharing her knowledge and asking questions about the flora, fauna, and general wonderment of nature.

The walks are held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and are free of charge. Donations are accepted. The yearly walk schedule is subject to change with notice.

· Jan. 7 – Alewive Woods – Theme: New Beginnings.

· Feb. 4 – Wonderbrook Preserve. Theme: Cold Survivors

· March 4 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Birds

· April 1 – Oxbow Preserve. Theme: Trees

· May 6 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary. Theme: Vernal Pools

· June 3 – Butler Preserve. Theme: Water

· July 1 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Wildflowers

· Aug. 5 – Hope Cemetery and Woods. Theme: Trees in Summer

· Sept. 2 – Sea Road Preserve. Theme: Bugs/Ferns

· Oct. 7 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 4 – Butler Preserve. Theme: Geology

· Dec. 2 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Winter Weeds

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-985-8734.

Barbershop quartet will perform at Maine Classic Car Museum

The Maine Classic Car Museum will host Mach 4, a Portland-based barbershop quartet for a concert of a cappella singing on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring the fun sounds of live performance to our stage of classic cars,” said Karen Sigler, creative manager for the Arundel museum, in a Jan. 5 news release.

The performance will be led by Chris Howard, and joined by Kevin Schwery, tenor, George Feinberg, baritone and Chris Cutler-Wood, bass. “Their music is thrilling, and you can’t help but get caught up in the magic of their voices,” said Gene Prentice, president of Motorland and the Maine Classic Car Museum.

“Our singing is four-part close harmony with rich emotional melodies designed to captivate our audiences. We sing gorgeous ballads, toe-tapping swing songs, and vivacious up-tunes where our performers move with a stage presence unique to choral performing,” said the group in an email.

Mach 4 Quartet has only been singing together for just over a year, but in that time, they’ve already made their mark in Maine and beyond. In the past year, they sang at the Yarmouth Clam Festival and performed the National Anthem at Hadlock Field for the Portland Sea Dogs. Most recently, Mach 4 represented the Downeasters Chorus and placed second overall in their debut at the Northeastern District barbershop convention in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The public is invited to join the concert on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Maine Classic Car Museum is at 2564 Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel. Tickets can be purchased through the museum webstore, at the museum and on Eventbrite.

For more information, contact the museum at 207-620-6620 or visit www.mainecarmuseum.com.

Graves Library announces Jan. 24 programs

Graves Memorial Library will host “Be an Informed Health Consumer – Understanding the Risk of Polypharmacy” on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 9 a.m.

Participants will learn ways to prevent the risks of medication consequences and how to become a more informed health consumer. Space is limited for the program. Call Graves Library at 207-967-2778 to reserve seats.

The library will also host “Mini Canvas Paint Class – Let it Snow!” with local artist, Marguerite Genest, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Genest will provide instruction on how to paint a snowman. For ages 10 and older. Preregistration is required.

The library is located at 18 Maine St. in Kennebunkport, and is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Winter Treasures Seasonal Storytime with Kennebunk Land Trust

Land trust, library will host snowy story and walk

Kennebunk Free Library and Kennebunk Land Trust will host the second Seasonal Story Time on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at Kennebunk Free Library and share a wintery story and walk to the Hope Woods for a scavenger hunt while collecting nature treasures along the way. After walking back to the library, crafts and hot cocoa will be featured.

Weather and trail conditions vary and include snow or ice. Patrons should prepare with warm outdoor clothing, and sturdy high traction shoes. If the weather is particularly bad, the program will move inside the library. All are welcome, but the program is best suited for ages 5 to 10. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call Kennebunk Free Library at 985-2173, Kennebunk Land Trust at 985-8734, or sign up using the Google Form.

Kennebunk Twirlers registration begins

The Kennebunk Twirlers announced that registration is open. New classes for 2023 begin 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sea Road School.

For more information or to register, call Sue Plass at 207-423-3019 or email [email protected]

PFAS forum scheduled at Arundel Town Hall

The public is invited to attend a special forum focused on PFAS, a widely used, long-lasting chemical. It is present in water, air, soil, and animals throughout the world. The forum will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Arundel Town Hall, 257 Limerick Road.

Forever chemicals, aka, PFAS, has been used for decades, but came to the public’s attention in recent years when it was discovered in Maine’s drinking water and food products. Presenters will include Fred Stone, an Arundel dairy farmer who sparked a statewide and national debate on the issue of PFAS, Sen. Henry Ingwersen, a leader in Maine PFAS legislation, and Sarah Woodbury, director for Advocacy for Defend Our Health, a Portland-based advocacy organization to promote issues around safe food, water, and climate-friendly products.

The forum is sponsored by the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel. A brief business meeting will follow the program.

For more information, call Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel chair, Shaun Donnelly at 347-276-9551.

Planeteers announce native plant session

The Planeteers of Southern Maine and the School Around Us will host “Wilding Our Places: Connecting People & Pollinators.”

The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kennebunk Town Hall auditorium. The Planeteers of Southern Maine and School All Around Us partnered with the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport conservation commissions on the event, with support from local land trusts and conservations.

Program presenters include SoMePlaneteers, homesteaders, native plant experts and propagators, master gardeners, some certified in permaculture practices and human ecology, rangers working the Rachel Carson Wildlife Refuge and veteran naturalists working at Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

The program will feature multimedia presentations that capture the essence of what and how best to cultivate healthy habitat.

Following program presentations, there will be time to visit with information tables prepared with a variety of resources and tips, free raffles, and pledge sheets ranging from “No Mow May,” “Mow50%;grow50%,” ”Go Dark in June for the Birds,” “Leave the Leaves,” and sign-up sheets for native garden tours, seeding, and work parties, as well as joining “Pollinator Friendly Gardens,” “Pollinator Pathways,” “Homegrown National Parks,” “Free-the-Tree” and “Rabbitat Rescues,” as well as “Pesticide-free Corridors and Landscapes.”

Participants are encouraged to attend in a favorite pollinator costume. The event is free to those 11 years and older. Those younger than 11 should be accompanied by a guardian.

For more information, email [email protected]

