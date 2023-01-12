A judge has dismissed a protection from abuse order filed by the mother of Makinzlee Handrahan, the 3-year-old from Edgecomb who was killed Christmas morning.

The judge dismissed the protection order Wednesday at the request of Handrahan’s mother, Faith Lewis, according to the Boothbay Register newspaper. No reason was given for the request to dismiss the order, which was filed in Wiscasset District Court.

Lewis filed the protection from abuse request on Dec. 27, just two days after her daughter’s death. Lewis sought protection from Tyler Jordan, a “former or present” romantic partner whom she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”

The filing alleged Jordan would “hold me down to not let me up after screaming at me and trying to bite me,” and who has “pushed me to feel as I had to not have friends.” It did not mention Makinzlee’s death, but sought protection for Makinzlee’s two half-brothers, age 7 and 9.

“Detectives with the Maine State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Makinzlee’s death,” Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement issued Thursday. “No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

A second request filed Dec. 29 by the father of the two boys, Joseph Hersom, seeking protection from the mother on their behalf was also granted on a temporary basis. It states that due to Makinzlee’s death, “we are very concerned for their safety, health, and welfare under her direct care.”

The judge also ruled on Hersom’s protection order on Wednesday. Lawyers for the plaintiff and defendant agreed to extend the temporary protection order until July 12, according to the Boothbay Register.

