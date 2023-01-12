South Portland Social Services is running a “Keeping Me Warm” fund to help residents who need assistance with heating costs.

“There is a need based on rising cost of living and fuel prices,” said Kristen Barth, South Portland Social Services director. “Residents have been calling concerned about what they are going to do this year.

“Donations allow Social Services to assist households who have a heating need but do not qualify for other heating programs like General Assistance. Payments for heating cost are paid directly to vendors.”

To donate, checks can be made payable to the City of South Portland with “Keeping Me Warm Fund” in the memo line. Mail to South Portland Social Services, Dept., 25 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

Those in need of heating assistance, can call South Portland Social Services at 207-767-7617.

The state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program may also be an option for those in need of assistance. For more information, visit www.opportunityalliance.org/heap.

