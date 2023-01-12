Snow and freezing rain made for slick road conditions Thursday, leading to numerous accidents throughout southern Maine and prompting the Maine Turnpike Authority to lower the speed limit to 45 mph on the turnpike stretching from the New Hampshire border to Gardiner.

Despite lowering the speed limit, several motor vehicle accidents were reported including a crash Thursday night on the turnpike in Gray. Accidents also were reported in Windham, New Gloucester, Gorham, Scarborough, Lovell, Fryeburg and Brownfield.

A dispatcher for the Scarborough Police Department said one person had to be transported by ambulance with minor injuries following the three-car crash on County Road that took place just after 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service Office in Gray issued a winter weather advisory at 8 p.m. along with a flood watch that will remain in effect through Friday morning. The weather service said some areas are starting to get above freezing and are transitioning to rain. It warned motorists to remain cautious in areas where temperatures are near freezing.

Friday’s forecast calls for heavy rain in Portland.

