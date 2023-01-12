BIDDEFORD — A Wells man has been taken into custody by Biddeford Police and a task force of the U.S. Marshal’s Service in connection with a violent assault on a woman in Biddeford on Christmas Day.

Biddeford Police say Michael A. Scott, 41, “perpetrated an assault on the victim, which resulted in serious and permanently debilitating injuries,” said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk in a news release. “The victim remains under hospital care.”

Scott had previously had a relationship with the victim, Fisk said. He was arrested on a warrant charging elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault. Both are Class A felonies, said Fisk, adding other charges relating to the alleged domestic assault are pending.

“Multiple Biddeford Police investigators devoted hundreds of man hours investigating this case, additionally seeking the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Southern Maine Violent Offenders Task Force to assist with locating and apprehending Scott, who had fled the jurisdiction of Biddeford,” said Fisk. “Scott was found to be hiding at (a) Wells address in the company of several associates.”

Scott was taken into custody in the early morning hours on Thursday, Jan. 12. Agencies involved in the arrest include Biddeford Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Wells Police, and investigators from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Scott was taken to Biddeford Police Department for processing and transferred to York County Jail. He is held in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

He was expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, Jan. 13.

Fisk said the police department would not be releasing further information about the victim, to protect her privacy.

The maximum prison term for conviction on a Class A crime is 30 years.

People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

