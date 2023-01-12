Wreaths Across America announces that all the Biddeford cemeteries will participate in the “Wreaths Out” day at all the Biddeford cemeteries on Tuesday, Jan. 17. As part of the Wreaths Across America (WAA) and to prevent the wreaths from deteriorating to the point of being disrespectful to the veterans buried there, the public is invited to come and help pick up the wreaths at all the veterans graves in the Woodlawn, Greenwood, St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s and the St. Demetrios cemeteries. Volunteers are asked to stockpile the wreaths where they will be picked up and recycled.

Volunteers are asked to take only the wreaths marked with a red bow and a white tag that contains the WAA logo. Others have placed their own wreaths at some graves and we are not picking them up. In the case of inclement wether, the picking up may be done on Monday, Jan. 16. Wreaths may be stockpiled at various locations for the trucks to pick them up on Tuesday.

