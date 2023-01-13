The Community Chorus is back

The Lake Region Community Chorus is returning to performing after a break of almost three years due to the COVID pandemic, with Jan Jukkola and Susan Stockwell as the conductors, accompanied by Julie Frum.

The spring session starts Jan. 23. Registration, with a $25 fee to help cover the cost of music, will take place Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 from 5:45-6:30 p.m. at Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel.

New members from Bridgton and surrounding towns are welcome to join, especially tenors and basses. Auditions are not necessary but familiarity with singing and reading music is desirable.

Rehearsals are at the chapel on Mondays from 6:20-8:30 p.m. Spring concerts are scheduled for May 19 and May 21. For more information, contact Jukkola at [email protected] or 647-2584.

Senior College winter courses

Start the new year out right by taking a class at Senior College at Bridgton. Registration for the winter session is now open. This season’s offerings include Poems for Winter & Spring, “The Women” (1939 film),Wabanaki Peoples, Dementia: What It Is and How to Care for Your Loved One, Good Karma Yarn and Soap, Meet the Feet (animal tracking), A History of Roots Music through the Cigar Box Guitar, and The Making of a Cigar Box Guitar.

Classes will take place at the Magic Lantern, 9 Depot St., starting Jan. 23. For more details and registration forms go to seniorcollegeatbridgton.org or contact Kappy Sprenger at [email protected] or 647-5593.

Open space plan survey

The Town of Bridgton is calling for public input for developing an open space plan to guide town leaders and conservation organizations in determining what areas will be protected for public recreation. The plan will also help decide where to construct more housing and expand town services. Anyone who lives, works or plays in Bridgton is encouraged to participate in this process by taking a public survey, which is open until Jan. 21. The online survey may be completed at bit.ly/BridgtonOpenSpace. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Bridgton Public Library, Bridgton Community Center, Town Office and Loon Echo Land Trust Office. The survey may also be taken over the phone at 595-3560. For more information, contact those places individually or email [email protected]

