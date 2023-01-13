How climate resilient is New Gloucester?

To answer this question, the town is reviewing its current readiness and hosting a public workshop on Thursday, Jan. 19. The goals of the event are to raise awareness of the impact of climate change in the region, to engage the community in a conversation about our specific climate needs, and to begin to assess what action citizens can take to mitigate future climate disruptions.

The event, hosted by the Environmental Resources Committee, is the first step in joining the State of Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership, a program that will provide up to $50,000 for no-match climate resilience grants. This conversation will be facilitated by Rachel Lyn Rumson of 207 Permaculture, who is also assisting the towns of Gray and Durham in assessing their resiliency needs.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this conversation taking place from 6-8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Snacks and other refreshments will be offered. For more information, contact Doug Smith at [email protected] or Rumson at [email protected]

Meet Town Manager Bill Kerbin

Two time slots to meet Town Manager Bill Kerbin are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 24, and 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. Both sessions take place at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. Light refreshments will be served.

Karate kids

Gray-New Gloucester Recreation is partnering with Phoenix No Limits Karate to teach martial arts to interested kids in the area.

Instructor Jeff Chandler obtained his black belt in October 2015. After moving to New Gloucester, he started attending classes at Phoenix Karate Academy in Auburn. He believes that the discipline students learn through karate is helpful in everyday life.

Beginner Karate for Kids classes in New Gloucester will be held at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road, on Thursdays from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23 and separated by ages. Times will be 5:15-5:45 p.m. for pre-K to first grade, 5:45-6:15 p.m. for second to fourth grade, and 6:15-7 p.m. for fifth to eighth grade.

The cost will be $65 for residents and non-residents. Scholarships will be available.

Join the snowmobile club

Are you a snowmobiler? Support the sport and join the local club – Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club. Their active members perform trail maintenance and grooming, organize fundraising events, repair or replace bridges, erect signage, distribute maps and maintain their grooming equipment.

The club currently maintains 23 miles of trails that lead from New Gloucester to Auburn, Gray and Poland.

RRR Snowmobile Club membership dues are $20 per year. Add Maine Snowmobile Association dues for a total cost of $35 for joining both organizations. Proceeds go toward trail maintenance, bridge repairs and signs.

Their monthly meetings take place at the Community Building behind Town Hall on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. from October through April. Call Club Treasurer Andrea Segars at 577-2563 for more information or send a message through their website at royalriverriders.net.

