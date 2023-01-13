Focusing on climate actions is a logical request for a town with five gorgeous beaches, the largest saltwater marsh in the state and numerous delicate wetlands, many of which are conserved by our local land trust.

I am pleased to report that the new Speaker of the House, Rachael Talbot-Ross, the first Black woman ever to serve in this position for Maine, has named me to the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. There, we will handle substantial matters involving renewable electricity development, the Public Utilities Commission and ultimately our fossil fuel use in the state.

Fossil fuel emissions are the root cause of climate change, and how we transition to renewable electricity and sustainable energy consumption are issues our political leaders must take responsibility for if we are serious about addressing the climate crisis.

I will be active in many ways on the climate change issue this year. I will continue to encourage the development of other fuels, fight to set guidelines that are realistic and necessary for how we balance costs to consumers, how we invest in renewable energy while balancing issues like protected land for farmers and sea life for lobstermen. I will also continue to look at all of the costs that climate change brings negatively to the state of Maine and will fight for a fair system of payment and remediation measures.

Climate change is a national and global crisis, and while Maine can and must be a leader in finding solutions, we cannot be tasked with bearing the immense burdens alone.

I welcome your input, ideas, suggestions and questions. Let me know of any issue you think I should tackle – broader-reaching issues and local alike. Let’s work together to make Scarborough a better place to live.

Rep. Sophie Warren

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: