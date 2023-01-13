No. 7 Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 49ers (13-4), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: 49ers by 9 1/2

Outlook: San Francisco is on a 10-game winning streak and playing the last team to sneak into the playoffs. The Niners have suffered no hiccup with Brock Purdy at QB and have scored 112 points in their last three games. And Christian McCaffrey should be looking at Seattle’s run defense like a Rottweiler eyes hamburger. It’s almost midnight for Geno Smith’s pumpkin ride.

Prediction: 49ers, 24-10

No. 5 Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jaguars (9-8), 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Jaguars by 2 1/2

Outlook: Saturday’s prime-time game finds the Jags the higher seeded but an under-respected home dog despite five wins in a row. Chargers deep threat Mike Williams is out with a sore back, and look for the Jaguars to target a weak run defense. Jacksonville is on a 5-0 run winning outright as a home dog, and will do it again.

Prediction: Jaguars, 27-23

Byes: Chiefs (14-3; AFC No. 1 seed), Eagles (14-3; NFC No. 1 seed)

Last week: 10-6 overall, 7-9 vs. spread

Regular season: 162-107-2, .602 overall; 121-143-7, .459 vs. spread.

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »