BASKETBALL

Maya Moore, the Minnesota Lynx great who stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from jail by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020, has officially decided to retire from playing basketball.

After gaining his release, Irons married Moore soon after and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July. She announced her decision to retire on “Good Morning America.” Before Monday, Moore had been non-committal about ever playing basketball again.

“Well, I think it’s time to put a close to the pro basketball life,” Moore said. “I walked away four seasons ago, but wanted to officially retire.”

The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals and two NCAA titles with UConn. Moore was one of the rare athletes to leave their sport in the prime of their career. She was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2011 and averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. She was the league’s MVP in 2014 as well as winning Rookie of the Year.

• The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday.

Connecticut received the No. 6 pick in the draft as well as Rebecca Allen from New York and Tyasha Harris from Dallas. The Wings got Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty. Kayla Thornton also heads to New York.

• The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith.

The deal is contingent upon physical exams. With the trade, the Sparks hold the 10th, 14th and 26th overall picks in the draft. The deal reunites Thomas with Sparks Coach Curt Miller, who coached her for seven of her eight seasons with the Suns. Miller was hired with the Sparks in October.

SOCCER

SERIE A: Salernitana fired Coach Davide Nicola on Monday, a day after the team lost 8-2 at Atalanta.

The result was Salernitana’s fourth loss in its past five matches — a run that has sent the team plummeting down the Serie A table to 16th place, nine points above the relegation zone.

Salernitana announced Nicola’s departure in a brief statement, thanking him “for the passion and dedication he showed to the job and for the efforts lavished in reaching the historic goal of Serie A safety.”

