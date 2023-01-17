RANGELEY — A man subcontracted by Consolidated Communications died Tuesday morning after he fell from a bucket lift atop a moving van when it struck utility wires suspended across Main Street, according to state police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was withheld until his family was notified.

The van was driven by Anton Natachiev of Brooklyn, New York, according to a news release late Monday night by Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The statement said Franklin County Dispatch received a 911 call at 10:48 a.m. of a man who fell out of a bucket as the van was traveling south on the street.

State police troopers said the 2012 Ford Econoline was equipped with a bucket lift and while the van was in motion, the bucket struck utility wires suspended by utility poles across Main Street, Moss wrote. The deceased man was believed to be in the bucket when it struck the wires.

Both men were working as subcontractors for Consolidated Communications, Moss said.

The incident remains under investigation by state police and the Maine Department of Labor.

Route 4 was closed until 4 p.m. while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Troopers were assisted by the Rangeley Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Department of Transportation, Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, Central Maine Power and NorthStar Ambulance.

