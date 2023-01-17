BIDDEFORD — Beat the Winter blues with the return of the Biddeford Career Firefighters Annual “Night of Laughs Comedy Show” on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Biddeford Eagles Club.

This special 21+ show will feature a cash bar and three Boston based comedians who have performed on Letterman, Leno, at Mohegan Sun and more.

Proceeds help fund families of fire victims and the many worthy endeavors the Biddeford Career Firefighters sponsor throughout the year including Adopt a Family, Christmas for Kids, Miss Maine, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Project Sunrise, Breast Cancer Awareness, Toys for Tots and the YMCA.

This event will take place at the Biddeford Eagles Club on Birch St in Biddeford. FMI call Alex MacPhail at 207-432-6968.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: