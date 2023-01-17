Hampton, NH — Joseph Emmanuel “Mel” Dutremble, 88, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Ipswich and Danvers, Massachusetts, passed away in the early hours of January. 14, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Born in Biddeford, Maine on April 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Ernest and Yvonne (Corriveau) Dutremble and loving husband of Doris Dutremble.

Mel was a proud graduate of Assumption Prepatory School in Worcester, Massachusetts, Class of 1953. Upon graduation, he was hired by General Electric, working there full-time while taking night classes at Northeastern University in Boston, where he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering. After serving in the United States Air Force, Mel had a long and productive career as an engineer for General Electric. Always forging lasting friendships, Mel was active in organizing reunions among his Assumption Prep classmates as well as fellow GE retirees.

Mel loved traveling and walking the beach with his wife and being a constant presence for his entire family.

He will be remembered as a very kind, generous, gentle man.

Mel is survived by: his devoted wife of 66 years, Doris; sister-i- law, Terri Landry; nine loving nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rejane Roberge.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Mel’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider making a donation to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire in Mel’s memory. https://www.cc-nh.org/donate/. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mel’s memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.

