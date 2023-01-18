Buxton is advertising for a new police chief following Troy Cline’s resignation last week.

The resignation comes about a month after Cline was placed on paid administrative leave, which town officials have said was to investigate “an internal personnel matter,” according to Portland Press Herald reports. No further details have been released.

Cline could not be reached for comment, and town officials who were contacted by the American Journal declined to comment.

Cline led the Buxton department for six years. In his resignation letter dated Jan. 9, he said “it had been a pleasure and an honor to have served the citizens in the town of Buxton.”

“I enjoyed meeting and working with the other employees of the town,” Cline wrote. “Most of all, I enjoyed working cooperatively with other department heads to ensure our citizens were receiving the best possible service from the town.”

The Buxton Select Board on Jan. 11 unanimously accepted Cline’s resignation, which was effective immediately, with no discussion.

Kevin Collins has been serving as interim chief since Cline was placed on leave.

Cline, 55, a Buxton native and a former police chief in Wiscasset, was appointed Buxton chief in 2016, succeeding Mike Grovo.

The Buxton Police Department has nine full-time officers, including a K-9 unit, three reserve officers, four full-time dispatchers, a court officer, executive assistant and animal control officer, according to the advertisement for the chief’s position.

The new chief’s pay “will be determined by considering the applicants’ qualifications and experience, and the position is open until filled,” according to Hunter Cox, the Select Board’s assistant.

