Trevor Maxwell, a Cape Elizabeth resident and founder of a men’s cancer support group, will speak at the Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Jan. 29.

Maxwell will talk about his new book, “Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man’s Guide to Living with Cancer,” which details his journey since being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018. It includes lessons he’s learned along the way, advice for dealing with medical professionals, and mental health tools.

Maxwell’s Man Up to Cancer a support group has over 2,000 members stretching from coast to coast.

Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church is located at 280 Ocean House Road. In the case of severe winter weather, the event will be held the following Sunday, Feb. 5.

