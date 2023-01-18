York police have identified the man who drowned while swimming in the ocean off York Harbor Beach on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Police Chief Steven Spofford on Wednesday said that the drowning victim was 72-year-old Dan Bancroft of York.

York police said they received a 911 call around 3:55 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, about a possible drowning off York Harbor Beach. Police, fire and ambulance crews responded, but it was a rescue boat operated by the harbor master that was able to bring Bancroft to shore in high surf conditions. Bancroft died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate him.

His identity was temporarily withheld pending notification of his family and relatives.

Bancroft moved to York about six years ago following his retirement from his law practice in Massachusetts. Bancroft co-founded a law firm in 1981. A substantial portion Bancroft’s law practice cases consisted of representing owners and managers of subsidized housing, according to the firm’s website. He spent 45 year working as a trial lawyer.

Bancroft also served on the board of directors of Commonwealth Land Trust, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving neighborhoods and preventing homelessness.

Advertisement

In his law firm profile, it states that Bancroft was an avid squash player and published playwright. He wrote several plays during his lifetime, including a short play called “Choices,” a story about the choices German Jews faced during the early part of World War II.

Bancroft and his wife, Anne, moved to York in 2017, according to the profile posted on the York Public Library page. Bancroft served as president of the York Public Library. In his profile, Bancroft said his love affair with libraries runs deep and that he was delighted to be able to provide York with a place where people and ideas can connect.

One of the first things Bancroft did after he and wife moved to York was to get his library card, said Michelle Sampson, the library’s executive director.

“Dan was a great believer in the mission of public libraries,” Sampson said in a telephone interview Wednesday night. “His death has been such a tragedy. He was just the kindest man and so generous with his time. He jumped into the thick of things when most people who retire just want to kick back.”

The library trustees met at the York Harbor Inn Tuesday and toasted their colleague.

“We raised a glass to Dan,” Sampson said.

Advertisement

In addition to serving on the library board of trustees, Bancroft worked as a substitute teacher at York Middle School.

Sampson said she spoke with students upon learning of his death. Those students were devastated and described Bancroft as being their favorite substitute.

His love of books and reading was so deep that Bancroft and his wife volunteered to speak before the local school board last year against a proposed school library ban on “Perfectly Normal,” a book about different definitions of sex, Sampson said.

Bancroft also dabbled in journalism, writing stories for the York Weekly newspaper.

His connection to the library led to the decision to hold a celebration of life for Bancroft there. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 and is open to the public.

The Portsmouth Herald reported that Bancroft and his wife, a Unitarian Universalist Minister, have three adult children: Elizabeth Noble of Newton, Massachusetts, Ben Bancroft of Rye, New Hampshire, and Lilly Hicks of Boston; and two grandchildren, Maisie and Max Noble.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: