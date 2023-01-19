GOLF

Brooke Henderson attacked Lake Nona with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the LPGA Tour’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

Henderson, who finished third in the Race to the CME Globe last year, started fast in the season opener with birdies on three of her first eight holes. She added three more against one bogey on her inward nine to take a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who at No. 2 is the highest-ranked player in this week’s winners-only field.

England’s Charley Hull, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai opened with 69s. Defending champion Danielle Kang played her way onto the leaderboard early, but bogeys at 12 and 13 left her at 1-under 71, tied for ninth.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Donald, ranked No. 541 in the world, rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 – his last hole – to close with four straight birdies and have nine in total on his card at the start of one of the top events on the European Tour.

The 45-year-old Englishman’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked golfer and a regular winner on both sides of the Atlantic.

Guido Migliozzi – an Italian with a chance of making the Ryder Cup team – and Australia’s Jason Scrivener shot 65 and were one stroke off the lead.

PREP SCHOOLS

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Louka Vamvakas and Daxton St. Hilaire scored in the final six minutes and Aidan Farion made 36 saves as North Yarmouth Academy rallied Wednesday for a 3-2 win over Holderness School in Holderness, New Hampshire.

Nick Pelletier also scored for NYA.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with a come-from-behind 4-2 win at home against Tottenham.

City trailed 2-0 at halftime, but got goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland and two from Riyadh Mahrez in the second half.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Monchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence.

Sommer, 34, signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said.

Bayern was left scrambling for cover after Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month. The 36-year-old Germany goalkeeper is out for the rest of the season and there were reports his career could be threatened. Neuer said it was a lower leg fracture.

Bayern is reportedly paying 8 million euros ($8.6 million) for Gladbach to let its No. 1 goalkeeper leave in the middle of the season.

U.S. MEN: Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas.

FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas.

Zendejas, a 24-year-old forward, started three matches for the United States at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams. Earlier this week, the U.S. put Zendejas on its roster for next week’s friendlies against Serbia and Colombia – the first games for the Americans since the World Cup.

Because Zendejas played in an official competition for a U.S. youth national team, he would have to apply to FIFA for a one-time switch in affiliation in order to play for a Mexican national team.

