Food donations to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from a pallet of in-season excess from a farm partner to boxes of items pulled from retail partners’ shelves to a can of soup delivered by a neighbor.

In order for as much good as possible to be done with what we have, volunteers and staff at our food bank assess the various meats, produce, nonperishables, and baked goods donated and determine the best path forward. Items are stored in the food bank, distributed through the food pantry, or — as is often the case with fresh, local produce — made into delicious meals for deep-freeze storage or immediate distribution at the soup kitchen or at partner pantries.

One of the most beautiful parts of what we do here at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is sourcing food from this community for this community. This fall, a donation of 500 pounds of carrots from Whatley Farm was made into a curried coconut carrot soup in the community kitchen, which was then packaged and frozen for distribution to guests later in the winter. The cranberries donated by Sugar Hill Cranberry Co. made for festive cranberry sauce for our Thanksgiving meals, again prepared by community kitchen volunteers. Recently, volunteers have also mashed up 100 servings of potatoes and 100 meals of roasted butternut squash pasta with a side of brussels sprouts.

The recipes we use change with the season, based on what produce is available. Last summer, rhubarb gleaned from Growing to Give and apples from the food bank were transformed into rhubarb applesauce, which was then portioned out and frozen for later distribution — providing our guests with a taste of summer in the midst of winter. We use locally grown peppers and tomatoes to make fresh salsa, broccoli and green beans in a mixed pasta salad, and any mixed vegetables with protein and rice.

Fresh, local produce from various farms in our community also shows up in food pantry distribution, and at the Sharing Tables organized by the Merrymeeting Gleaners. Surplus food is also redistributed by MCHPP and the Gleaners to over 30 other organizations in the region that support individuals and families experiencing food-insecurity.

Our community partners make what we do possible, whether that’s small farms or big local grocery stores, and nothing MCHPP receives is taken for granted. We work hard to ensure the meals we provide are tasty, healthful and filling. As a part of our local food system, MCHPP takes on the responsibility of valuing each donation and ensuring it makes it into grateful hands.

Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

