’33 fundraising big success

The Gray Historical Society has surpassed its Coming Home ’33 capital campaign to display the town’s famous 1933 Chevrolet firetruck in an extension on the GHS building at One Main Street, and wishes to thank all who donated. The historical society will now work on finishing touches, including exterior signs and landscaping, and plans to complete the project early this year. Residents can learn more about the project at grayhistorical.org.

Gray author to discuss suffragettes

Anne Gass will share the true story behind her historical novel, “We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Gray Public Library, The book tells the story of Swedish immigrants Ingeborg Kindstedt and Maria Kindberg as they drive across America and bring the women’s suffrage movement along with them. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

The author talk is sponsored by the Gray Public Library Association as part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series. Visit graypubliclibrary.com to learn more about the event and visit annebgass.com for more about Gass and her book.

G-NG junior wins speech contest Kylie Thibodeau, a junior at Gray-New Gloucester High School, is the winner of American Legion Post 86’s U.S. Constitution oratorical contest. Thibodeau will represent Post 86 and District 2 and compete to win scholarships at the department competition at Thomas College in Waterville on Feb. 11.

Girl Scouts anyone?

There are Girl Scout troops interested in starting in Gray-New Gloucester but adult volunteers are needed to be leaders. You don’t have to have been a Girl Scout to be a leader. For more information, go to girlscoutsofmaine.org and to connect with Girl Scouts of Maine.

New kids’ book club

A new kids’ book club for grades 5-8 starts up at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Gray Public Library. Book selections and meeting times will be decided at the first gathering.

Legion life The next American Legion Riders Chapter 86 meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the meeting hall, American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. Membership is growing in the group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts who work together for charitable causes. Rewind, a classic rock band, will perform from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 28. Visit Post 86 at 15 Lewiston Road and call 657-4884 for more information, or visit the Post 86 Facebook page to keep in touch.

