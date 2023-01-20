Sock it to them

It’s feeling more and more like winter and there are people in our community who need some help in keeping warm. Our local AmeriCorps Seniors program is working hard to do something about it. They are collecting new, warm socks to donate to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and organizations who support those in need all across Maine. You can take part in the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign by donating socks at the Reny’s department store in Windham. The program is running until the end of the month. Why not provide a warm pair of socks? It may very well warm your heart, too.

Help for local veterans

To provide support for local veterans, Windham’s American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting Mark Lionette of the Portland VetCenter on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 9-11 a.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. Lionette is a veterans outreach program specialist who can provide vets with information and direction regarding a wide range of issues. If you have some questions you’d like answered or if you need to know the best way to address your concerns, feel free to stop by and have a talk with Mark. Visit americanlegionwindhammaine.com to learn more about Post 148.

Country Sunday

Windham Parks and Recreation will take a ride to the country on Feb. 5 for an afternoon of live music at the Litchfield Sportsman’s Club in Litchfield. The Lost and Found Band, featuring Parks and Rec’s own Lynn Bushnell, will perform a lively assortment of folk and country music. The bus leaves the parking lot at 8 School Road at noon and returns at 4 p.m. The cost is $22 per person. Contact Parks and Recreation at 892-1905 for more information.

Book and movie club

The Windham Public Library is launching Pizza, Pages and Productions, a monthly book-to-movie club for Windham teens. The club will discuss a book the teens have read and then watch its corresponding movie. Pizza will be served during the book discussion and the movie is open to anyone who would like to watch. Text p3bookclub to 81010 to register and to receive reminders and dates for upcoming offerings. This month’s book is “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott. The movie will be shown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 3:40 p.m. For more information, call the library at 892-1908.

S’mores and skate night

Windham Parks and Recreation invites local families to join them at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 for an evening of skating under the stars at the lighted Donnabeth Lippman Park off Route 302 in North Windham. Parks and Rec will supply a toasty campfire for warming, ingredients for s’mores and music. All you have to do is bring your family and your skates and spend a couple of hours gliding on the ice.

Thrift shop reopens

The North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail is open again on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop may occasionally be open on Saturdays; check the store’s electronic sign. Warm fleece fabric and clothing for all ages are available, and quality dishware was recently donated. The shop would appreciate donations of gently used boots, electronics and small household items. Bring the donations when it’s open, otherwise ring the bell to be let in.

It’s in the bag

The Windham Historical Society has been selected by the Hannaford in Windham to be January’s nonprofit of the month in their Community Bag Program. For every “I Give Back” bag purchased at the store, the historical society will receive $1. This is an inexpensive way to support an organization that works hard to preserve our town’s past while bringing history to life.

