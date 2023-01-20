A storm expected to drop more than a half-foot of snow is finally giving Maine a dose of winter weather.

By early Friday most of southern Maine had already received 4 to 6 inches of snow, setting the area up for a slow and slippery morning commute.

Heavy snow was expected to end by sunrise, but several more inches will accumulate throughout the morning before the snow tapers off Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

By early Friday morning, 6.6 inches of snow had fallen in Portland and 5.8 inches in Gray. Other early snowfall reports included 4.5 inches in Kennebunk and 5.8 inches in Shapleigh, according to the weather service.

Nicki Becker, a weather service meteorologist, said people in southern Maine should expect snow to continue throughout the day. With temperatures dropping in most areas except the immediate coast, the snow should be drier than it was overnight, she said.

A winter storm warning in southern and central Maine has been issued through 7 p.m. Friday. The weather service warned of heavy snow that could make travel difficult.

Advertisement

By dawn Friday, dispatchers in Cumberland County were receiving reports of cars sliding off roads across the county. In Portland, a short stretch of I-295 northbound near Exit 7 was blocked by a tractor trailer truck that slid across the lanes.

There were several crashes on the Maine Turnpike, including an overnight crash in Scarborough that blocked two lanes of traffic. Shortly before 8 a.m. in Gray, a crash was reported near mile marker 63 involving a couple tractor trailer trucks.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency urged drivers who need to go out to plan for extra travel time during both the morning and evening commutes.

“We have watched the storm progress throughout the week, and we have spoken with our partners from the National Weather Service and Maine Department of Transportation,” said MEMA Director Peter Rogers. “Although the storm is expected to be a primarily a snow event, the morning and evening commutes could be slick. Please use caution and also leave enough space on the road for snow plows and emergency first responders.”

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike.

The storm does not appear to be impacting the Portland Jetport, where no delays or cancellations were reported Friday morning.

Advertisement

School districts across southern Maine, including Portland, Biddeford and Sanford, canceled school on Friday. The storm also prompted some public libraries and town offices to close for the day. District and superior courts in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox and Lincoln counties will not open Friday.

Central Maine Power was reporting about 3,600 outages at 7:45 a.m., nearly all in York County.

After this storm, Mainers won’t have to wait long for more precipitation. Another storm is expected to arrive late Sunday afternoon or early evening, with some mixing along the coast that could transition to rain, according to the weather service.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: