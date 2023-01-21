No. 3 Bengals (13-4) at No. 2 Bills (14-3), 3 p.m. CBS

Spread: Bills by 5 1/2

Outlook: The Bills and Bengals got here on the wing of a combined 15-game winning streak. I expect Josh Allen to not be as careless/sloppy as he was last week. He better not be, because Joe Burrow would take advantage in a way Dolphins rookie Skylar Thompson could not. I also expect Buffs’ big pass rush to dominate Bengals’ depleted offensive line and bother Burrow. Buffalo is a strong home team, and Cincy has lost eight of last nine trips to western New York as a dog.

Prediction: Bills, 27-23

No. 5 Cowboys (13-5) at No. 2 49ers (14-4), 6:30 p.m., FOX

Spread: 49ers by 3 1/2

Outlook: Sure, the QB duel always tops the NFL marquee. But in this case Dallas kicker Brett Maher has the heat of the spotlight entering this game after missing four extra points in the playoff ouster of Tampa last week. Why the upset? The 49ers on an 11-game win streak are odds-on due a stumble, Dallas has won its past four trips to San Fran, and the Cowboys defense has rediscovered its mojo. If Dallas’ blocking front gives QB Dak Prescott enough time in the pocket to avoid turnovers and we see the same Dak we saw in Tampa on Monday, we have the main ingredient for an upset.

Prediction: Cowboys, 23-20

Wild-card round: 5-1 overall; 5-1 vs. spread.

Final season: 162-107-2 overall; 121-143-7 vs. spread.

