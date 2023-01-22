I have noted, with pleasure, the number of events that occur in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. I am especially inspired by the events that seek to serve the least, the last and the lost, putting his words into actions not only on behalf of charity but also from a call to justice.

Fifteen years ago, when I was pastor of the First Parish Congregational Church of Saco, the compassionate, hard-working and visionary Christian education director, Kris Galasyn, crafted a multi-faceted program that drew upon many typical social services, as well as free attention to personal care (hands, nails, hair, showers), hearing tests, legal advice, warm meals, clothes, socks and shoes and fellowship that often lasted beyond the day.

Kris’ organizing skills and dedication to compassionate justice over the years is clearly one of the best testimonies to the way Martin Luther King Jr. Day calls us to be in the world.

Rev. Dr. Douglas Nielsen

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: