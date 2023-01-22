I have noted, with pleasure, the number of events that occur in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. I am especially inspired by the events that seek to serve the least, the last and the lost, putting his words into actions not only on behalf of charity but also from a call to justice.
Fifteen years ago, when I was pastor of the First Parish Congregational Church of Saco, the compassionate, hard-working and visionary Christian education director, Kris Galasyn, crafted a multi-faceted program that drew upon many typical social services, as well as free attention to personal care (hands, nails, hair, showers), hearing tests, legal advice, warm meals, clothes, socks and shoes and fellowship that often lasted beyond the day.
Kris’ organizing skills and dedication to compassionate justice over the years is clearly one of the best testimonies to the way Martin Luther King Jr. Day calls us to be in the world.
Rev. Dr. Douglas Nielsen
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.