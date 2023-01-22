KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game.

Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory.

Mahomes underwent an MRI on Sunday and it showed no structural damage, a person familiar with the results told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the test results.

“I don’t want to jump to things right now, but let’s just see how it goes here the next couple days,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Saturday night. “It’s going to be sore, I know, but let’s see where he’s at. He’s had this before and he was able to keep pushing through, actually against Jacksonville whenever – a couple of years ago, same type of deal.

“The main thing is that he’s safe,” Reid said, “or as safe as you can be on a football field. That’s the important thing.”

The Chiefs will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. If it’s the Bengals, their rematch of last year’s AFC title game would be played at Arrowhead Stadium. If it’s the Bills, the game would occur in Atlanta.

Mahomes said after the game Saturday night that his ankle “feels better than I thought it would feel now.”

“Obviously, I have a lot of adrenaline going right now. We’ll see how it feels but I’ll hop right into treatment tonight and try to do whatever I can to be as close to 100% by next week,” he said. “Luckily for us we played the early game on Saturday, so we get an extra almost half a day that I can let that ankle rest.”

Still, high ankle sprains can be potentially serious injuries. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained one in late November and landed on injured reserve, and only last week did he return to practice.

“Pain is pain,” Mahomes said. “You’re going to have to deal with it.”

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter against the Jaguars but still threw for 195 yards and two scores. The second of them was a throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter that ultimately provided the winning margin.

While Mahomes was out, backup Chad Henne also led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

“I’ve got to tell you, 15 is tough as nails, being able to come back in,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “Even staying in after the injury and handing the ball off while he’s basically hobbling on one leg. The guy – that just shows you his love for the game and his character and his will to just be out there for his team and doing everything he can to help us win.”

BILLS: Safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media.

The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter showing Hamlin arriving at the team’s locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar.”

The video showed Hamlin arriving in a golf cart about an hour before kickoff, wearing sunglasses and a face covering, with the hood of his jacket pulled up. He was accompanied by his 7-year-old brother, Damir, and mother, Nina.

He was not seen on the field before the game got underway in snowy conditions. The Bills made no announcement about his whereabouts to fans in attendance.

Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals last met on Jan. 2 in a game that came to an abrupt halt and was eventually canceled after Hamlin’s collapse on the field in the first quarter.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin began making regular visits to the team’s facility soon after his release from the hospital in what he described as “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

His presence was enough to uplift his teammates, who after Hamlin’s collapse surrounded him as medical teams used CPR and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart.

For several minutes, the television audience who tuned in for that Monday night game instead absorbed the fear and sadness on players’ faces, some streaked with tears.

A family spokesman for Hamlin said this week that he still faces a lengthy rehabilitation.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” Jordon Rooney told The Associated Press.

GIANTS: With the Giants’ season in the balance, Coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback.

Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason.

At the Eagles 42-yard-line, facing fourth-and-6 with 13:21 left, Daboll decided against going for a first down.

Jamie Gillan punted.

And the Giants got the boot Saturday from the playoffs.

The NFC East wild-card team that was one of the surprises of the season trailed 28-0 at halftime and could never get going against the top-seeded Eagles. Daniel Jones threw for just 135 yards and the Giants fell 38-7, losing to their division rivals for the third time this season.

“Crash-landing in the playoffs,” Daboll said.

The Giants were bad from the beginning.

“Bout to put my pads on,” Giants great and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor tweeted.

L.T. in his prime couldn’t have helped these G-Men.

Jones was strip-sacked by Josh Sweat in the waning moments to complete the debacle.

“It was a collective effort in terms of not being able to get it done,” Daboll said. “That starts with me.”

The season still goes down as a win for one of the NFL’s signature franchises after years of hard times. In his first year as coach, Daboll took over a team that had five straight losing seasons and led it to the playoffs. The Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 last week, their first postseason win since their Super Bowl victory under Tom Coughlin 11 years ago.

Daboll was the fourth head coach hired by the Giants since 2016 led the team to a 9-7-1 record in the regular season after it went 4-13 a year earlier.

