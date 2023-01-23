SACO – York County Commissioner Justin Chenette has launched a number of constituent services for residents in County Commission District 3, which includes Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Buxton and Hollis.

His initiative includes a new district website at CommissionerChenette.com, where he said residents will find information about county departments, duties and responsibilities of commissioners, and updates on agendas, minutes, and recaps. Constituents may also sign up for a monthly email newsletter.

Chenette began his four- year term representing District 3 on Jan. 1, after the November election.

He said he will host virtual online monthly office hours on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and open to anyone in the district who has questions or suggestions on county business. People may register for the online Zoom link on his website.

Annual reports for each of the municipalities in the district he represents will also include a letter from him — something Chenette said hasn’t been featured in the past.

“This is what true accessibility looks like and what you deserve from your elected officials,” said Chenette in a news release. “My hope is for you to always know what is happening at the county level and more importantly, provide you with the information you need to make your voice heard.”

Frequent updates and videos will also be posted on social media at: Facebook.com/JustinChenette.

Chenette is the vice chair of the commission, and is the county’s representative to the Southern Maine Planning & Development Commission. He may be reached at [email protected].

