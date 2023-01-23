Chris Casterella, coach of the Cape Elizabeth girls’ basketball program since 2007, reached the 100-win plateau last Wednesday with a 40-28 home victory over Freeport. Casterella, who, as Chris Roberts, set several program benchmarks as a player, has been named Forecaster Coach of the Year four times (2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015) and led the Capers to the Western B Final in 2015 and to the Class B South semifinals in 2019.

