DAYTON — Gary E. Philbrick, 67, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023, after battling dementia and pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Biddeford on March 12, 1955, the ninth child of Clifton N. and Mary W. Philbrick. He grew up on Smutty Lane in Saco as part of a large dynamic family.

Gary attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy and Biddeford Vocational School with a knowledge of auto body that served him well his entire life.

Upon graduation, he started his career at Pape Chevrolet in South Portland, spending 20 years there and rising to be body shop manager. After leaving Pape Chevrolet, he went on to be the regional paint specialist for Sanel Auto Parts for several years before opening his own business, Auto-Mania in 2001, which he ran until his retirement in 2021.

He is survived by: four sisters, Margaret Doane of Kennebunk, Laura Fielding (William) of Limington, Rachel Hamilton of Concord, N C, Mary Jensen (Larry) of Dayton; three brothers, Russell (Donna) of Lyman, John of Biddeford and Carlos of Dayton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and two sisters, Christine Mayo in 1987 and Elsie Menard in 1997.

Gary is also survived by Brian and Steven Jones, two men that lost their mother at a young age. He played a large part in their upbringing and them becoming outstanding adults. The Philbrick’s consider them part of the family. Brian’s daughter, Meghan, is Gary’s Goddaughter.

Gary was an excellent body man and painter and one of his interests was paint schemes for cars that raced at the former Beech Ridge Motor Speedway and other tracks. Along with Warren Hamilton doing the graphics, they captured many best-looking car awards.

A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon with a short service immediately following at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton. Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford.

