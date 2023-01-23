SCARBOROUGH — Fuller Farm Preserve in Scarborough just increased by eight acres. The Scarborough Land Trust closed on a property off of Burnham Road on the west side of one of SLT’s most popular preserves on Dec. 29. This brings the total size of Fuller Farm Preserve to 228 acres.

The new parcel was sold to the Scarborough Land Trust by George Baker in memory of his father, also George Baker. The sale was designed as a bargain sale, or below market sale, comprised of a partial sale and partial donation. Funding for the acquisition came from the Town of Scarborough Land Bond, Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program (MNRCP), Bass Pro/Cabela’s and individual donors. A portion of the donations used for this project were from the paddle raise at last summer’s Broadturn Farm Dinner.

SLT Executive Director Andrew Mackie said about the sale, “we are so grateful to all of the funders of this project, including the Town Council of Scarborough, MNRCP, Cabela’s and all the individual donors supporting the acquisition. We also want to thank the volunteers of the Town of Scarborough’s Parks and Conservation Land Board that carefully ranks each potential land bond project for the Town Council. This is one more major win for the residents of Scarborough in creating a sustainable and livable community for generations to come.”

The acquisition protects 2.8 acres of wetlands, including two intermittent streams that flow into the rest of Fuller Farm Preserve. The wetlands help filter the water flowing through the stream with the water ending up in the Nonesuch River. A special type of wetland is also found on the property, vernal pools. SLT identified at least four vernal pools that are active breeding areas for certain amphibians such as wood frogs. The state of Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection has identified vernal pools as essential breeding habitat for certain species of wildlife, including frogs and salamanders. Because vernal pools are temporary and usually dry up by late summer, they contain no fish predators that would normally eat amphibian eggs and larvae.

The other five acres are upland forest with a mix of conifer and hardwoods species. The uplands are an absolute must for the amphibians that breed in the vernal pools, according to an SLT press release. They spend the majority of their adult lives living in the forest understory returning to the pools only to breed in the early spring. The mix of forest and wetlands provides good quality habitat for both migratory and breeding songbirds.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Beginning with Habitat Program has mapped undeveloped blocks in the state. This property is part of this larger undeveloped block, including Fuller Farm Preserve creating an important wildlife corridor in this part of Scarborough. SLT is also working on connecting Fuller Farm Preserve and the Broardturn Farm Preserve. Broadturn Farm is only about ½ mile away from this new property.

SLT ranked this property as significant for conservation because of the reasons outlined. In addition, without the desire of the Baker Family to work with SLT, the property would add two to three additional buildings on the border of Fuller Farm Preserve. George W. Baker senior constructed a trail on the property that connected to Fuller Farm. SLT will maintain this trail for the benefit of residents that live in the Burnham Road area. In grateful appreciation of the Baker Family, SLT will dedicate a bench in the memory of George W. Baker. SLTtThanks to all the funders of this project, including all the individuals who helped make this acquisition possible.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

