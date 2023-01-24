What is it with the Republicans in Washington, D.C.? They are trying to:
• Cut Social Security, which we have already paid for out of our salaries for years.
• Cut Medicare, for which we pay now in taxes.
• Eliminate abortion access so we will have more children with less financial, educational, medical or social support.
• Cut taxes for the rich, who already don’t pay their fair share for living in our democratic society.
• Weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, which makes recommendations to the Ethics Committee in the House of Representatives. Why?
Why don’t voters see the connections? Why would we want to live in a culture that doesn’t support its citizens?
Lynne Beasley
Cape Elizabeth
