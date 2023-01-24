FALMOUTH – Paul LaBrecque of Falmouth, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, with his wife and family by his side after a long, courageous battle with prostate cancer. Paul was born August 27, 1938, in Lewiston, to Lillian (née LeMay) and Conrad P. LaBrecque.

He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957, where he met the love of his life Alice A. Harding. Paul and Alice married on June 18, 1960.

Paul was a veteran, who served in the US Army. Following his military service, he spent 20 years working for other contractors. He was a field engineer on the I-95 corridor from Yarmouth to Smyrna Mills and worked his way up to Foreman and General Supervisor, playing a key role in many major construction projects in the greater Portland area.

In 1968, Paul used his expertise in the construction industry to design and build his family home of 55 years with Alice. In November of 1977, Paul and Alice started their own construction company, LaBrecque Construction, Inc., growing it into a thriving 3rd generation business guided by Paul’s motto “strive for perfection”.

Paul was never shy to share his knowledge, and he gave everyone a chance to try something new. He was a mentor to many, setting high expectations for himself and for everyone around him and was never afraid of a challenge. His relentless work ethic, vision, and intensity of spirit made him well respected by everyone in the contracting industry.

Paul was an outdoorsman. He loved boating, fishing, smelting, working in the woods, growing all kinds of vegetable and fruits, woodworking, dabbling in the stock market, doing anything that involved Alice, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids (especially at Pap’s Pond). He was a member of the Woodford’s Club, AGC, the Sturdivant Island Tuna Club and past president of the Casco Bay Tuna Club and MBTA.

A kind and generous friend, Paul had many lifelong friends and acquaintances he met along the way. Paul and Alice traveled extensively with their friends, with fishing trips to Alaska, cross-country journeys in motorhomes, adventures to New Zealand, Canada, and many of the Caribbean Islands, and their first trip to Europe in 2019. They spent many years at their camp on Orr’s Island and winters in Florida.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, business partner, and best friend, Alice, of Falmouth; his sons Scott P. LaBrecque and his wife Clare of Falmouth, Steve P. LaBrecque and his wife Carol Raymond of Altadena, Calif.; his brothers Danny LaBrecque of Poland, Maine and John LaBrecque and his partner Shirley Winkler of Washington D.C.. his sister-in-law Patricia Turcotte and husband Ray of Lewiston; his grandchildren Chris LaBrecque and his wife Taylor of Falmouth and their children Ellie, Carter and Owen, Taylor LaBrecque and her husband Mitch Pfeiffer of Yarmouth, and their son Koda; Maura LaBrecque and her husband Varun Sridhar of Brooklyn, NY, Kyle LaBrecque of Costa Mesa, Calif., Lindsay LaBrecque of Los Angeles, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice and take a friend out to breakfast