TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.

Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.

Filip Chytil scored twice for New York and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves.

Marner weaved his way past all three Rangers skaters in the three-on-three overtime after Toronto won the faceoff at center. He cut hard across the crease and tucked his 18th goal of the season past an outstretched Shesterkin.

SENATORS 2, ISLANDERS 1: Claude Giroux’s second-period power-play goal was the winner as Ottawa topped visiting New York.

Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Anton Forsberg, who stopped 21 shots, was called into action in the second period after Cam Talbot, who made 14 saves, left the game with an injury.

The Islanders have lost six straight. Brock Nelson scored for New York, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots.

NOTES

PENGUINS: Goaltender Tristan Jarry’s on-again, off-again season is now off again.

Coach Mike Sullivan said the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury.

Jarry was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Florida but reported an upper-body issue when he arrived at PPG Paints Arena. Casey DeSmith got the last-second start as the Penguins pulled out a wild 7-6 victory over the Panthers.

Jarry is out through at least the All-Star break. Pittsburgh plays at Washington on Thursday and then hosts San Jose on Saturday before getting a full week off.

The 27-year-old Jarry has played well when he’s been in the lineup, posting a 16-5-5 record with a 2.65 goals-against average in 27 games. His availability, however, has been an issue of late. He missed more than two weeks earlier this month after being injured against Boston in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2.

The Penguins are not as sharp when Jarry is out. Pittsburgh is 8-10-3 with DeSmith or Dustin Tokarski in goal this season. The Penguins recalled Tokarski from their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to back up DeSmith during Jarry’s absence.

TRADE: The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade.

Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.

