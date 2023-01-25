Mother Nature was able to wreak havoc with the schedule a couple of days last week and into this week, but the winter sports season continues to chug along and with the postseason just a few weeks away, every day takes on more importance.

Here’s a look back at the week that was and a glimpse at what’s on tap:

Boys’ basketball

South Portland’s boys’ basketball team, the reigning state champion, bounced back from its recent loss at Thornton Academy with home victories over Deering (74-40) and Scarborough (64-57) to improve to 11-3 and third in the Class AA South Heal Points standings. Against the Rams, Jaelen Jackson scored 24 points, Gabe Galarraga added 13 and Jayden Kim finished with 11. In the win over the Red Storm, Jackson led the way with 18 points and Kim added 14. The Red Riots go to Bonny Eagle Friday and host Noble Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough fell to 3-10 and seventh in Class AA South after losses at Lewiston (68-55) and South Portland (64-57). Against the Blue Devils, Carter Blanche had 14 points and Liam Garriepy added 10. In the loss to the Red Riots, De’Angelo Alston led the team with 16 points and Nate Glidden added 10. The Red Storm hope to bounce back Friday when they host Edward Little. Scarborough welcomes Sanford Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth enjoyed wins last week at Freeport (55-51, in overtime) and at home over Traip Academy (44-38) and York (60-31), then improved to 8-5 Tuesday after a 56-52 victory at Lake Region. In the win over the Falcons, Alex Van Huystee forced OT with a late 3-pointer and had 11 points overall, Owen Tighe scored 19 points, including seven in overtime, and Antonio Dell’Aquila added 15 points. Against the Rangers, Tighe had 14 points, Sam Lombardo added 11 and Van Huystee tallied 10. In the win over the Wildcats, Van Huystee had 23 points and Tighe added 19. The Capers (ranked sixth) hosted Freeport Thursday, go to Fryeburg Academy Saturday and visit Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth gave longtime coach Chris Casterella her 100th career victory last week (see story). The Capers were 3-10 at press time after downing visiting Freeport (40-28) and losing at Traip Academy (55-29), at York (40-22) and at home to Lake Region (50-30). Olivia Manning had 12 points in the victory. In the loss to the Wildcats, Emma Phillips Vila had eight points. Against the Lakers, Manning and Grace Callahan both scored eight points. The Capers (13th in the Class B South Heals) were at Freeport Thursday, host Fryeburg Academy Saturday and welcome Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

In Class AA South, Scarborough was 5-8 and fifth in Class AA South after beating visiting Sanford (53-38) and losing at home to South Portland (45-31). Against the Spartans, Caroline Hartley scored 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“I think it just took me awhile to understand how teams were playing me, so it took awhile to settle in,” said Hartley. “Now, I’ve realized what teams are doing against me to try to keep me from scoring so I can use that to my advantage and score.”

“Caroline’s confidence is different now,” said Red Storm coach Mike Giordano. “She makes good decisions with the ball. She’s maturing in front of our eyes, which is the most fun thing about what I do, watching that.”

Against South Portland, Hartley had a team-high 17 points. Scarborough goes to Edward Little Friday, hosts Sanford Tuesday of next week and welcomes Lewiston in a makeup game Wednesday of next week.

“I think the way we’ve been playing, we can beat anybody,” said Hartley. “We knew that from the beginning of the season, but we had a few tough games that got away from us. We just want to finish strong.”

South Portland was 6-8 and fourth in Class AA South after a 50-43 loss at Deering and a 45-31 victory at Scarborough. Emma Travis had 21 points against the Rams. In the win over the Red Storm, Ava Bryant led the way with 17 points and Travis added 10. The Red Riots welcome Bonny Eagle Friday and go to Noble Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

Scarborough’s boys’ hockey team, the reigning Class A champion, snapped a four-game skid last week with a 4-3 overtime win at South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete. Tyler Kenney scored twice, including in OT, and Wyatt Grondin and Cam Morin also scored while goalie Keegan Weed made 37 saves.

“I came down, the defensemen fell down and I looked to pass, but the pass wasn’t there,” said Kenney. “I didn’t even get everything on the shot, but it went into the net.

“We needed that win badly. We’d lost four in a row. Getting everyone back helped and it was good win. We played for each other. (South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s) definitely a good team. A better team then where they’re ranked.”

“It’s a good momentum lift for us to beat a good team on the road in a smaller rink,” said Red Storm coach Eric Wirsing. “It gives us the sense that we’re never out of a game. The guys were excited to get to the rink today and they didn’t want to go home losing another game. We just tried to do everything the right way, make good decisions and it paid off for us.”

Scarborough improved to 7-4 and fourth in Class A Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Lewiston. The Red Storm hosted Kennebunk Wednesday.

“This hopefully will give us some momentum going forward,” said Kenney. “We’ll take it to the back half (of the schedule), then get ready for the playoffs. We’re a family in there. Everyone loves each other. We’ll just work together and have a great time.”

“If we play our game, we can play with anyone and have an opportunity at the end,” Wirsing said.

South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op boys’ hockey team fell to 4-6 and sixth in Class A after a 4-3 overtime home loss to reigning Class A state champion Scarborough . Roan Hopkins scored twice and Tobey Lappin also put the puck in the net.

“It was a tough one,” South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport coach Joe Robinson lamented. “Our forecheck was great and we had them hemmed in most of the game, but we didn’t get enough quality shots. When you play good teams, it’s every shift and we had some mistakes that cost us. It’s frustrating. I can’t fault the guys. It’s not that they didn’t try or didn’t work, it just didn’t go our way tonight.”

South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport goes to Lewiston Wednesday, then welcomes Thornton Academy Saturday.

“We’re right in the thick of it,” said Robinson. “We’ve got to get some wins for sure. We have to get the puck in the net more. We’re competitive. We’ll be alright. Our work ethic and our attitudes are good.”

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth improved to 8-2 last Thursday with a 9-2 home win over Greely, its third in a row. The Capers (ranked third in the Heals) were home versus reigning Class B state champion Brunswick Thursday (see our website for game story), go to Gorham Tuesday and visit Camden Hills Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland had its four-game win streak snapped with a 9-0 home loss to Cheverus, then improved to 8-6 and second in the South Region with a 6-0 home victory over Falmouth. Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland was at Penobscot Wednesday and visits York Saturday.

Indoor track

On the track, in a city meet held Saturday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, South Portland’s boys dominated and finished first ahead of Portland, Cheverus and Deering. In the girls’ meet, South Portland finished a narrow second to Portland.

Scarborough’s boys and girls swept Falmouth, Gorham and Windham.

Swimming

In recent swimming action, Scarborough’s boys, the reigning Class A champion, defeated Greely, 63-31, while the Red Storm girls lost to the Rangers, 68-26.

Cape Elizabeth swept Deering, with the boys prevailing, 94-39, and the girls winning, 102-70.

