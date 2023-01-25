Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout available. Face masks encouraged.

Saturday night supper – Saturday, Jan. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Casseroles, roasted turkey, baked beans, salads, rolls, beverages and homemade pies. $10; $5, children 8 and under.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Legion bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. All you can eat kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12; $6, children ages 5-11; free, under age 5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Takeout available, no preorders. Kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Face masks encouraged. $10; $5 under age 12. Visit the White Rock Community Clubhouse page at facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub.

