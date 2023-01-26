Police award winners

Multiple employees of the Gorham Police Department were honored with awards at a ceremony last month, according to Police Chief Christopher Sanborn.

The recipients were: Detective Steven Rappold, 10-year service pin; Rappold, Animal Control Officer Scott Nystrom, Officer Eric Sanborn and Sgt. Sears Edwards, perfect attendance; Rappold, Officer Aaron Erickson, Detective Stephen Hinkley, Sgt. Ben Moreland and Detective Sgt. Dan Young, merit commendations; Officers Eric Erickson and Eric Sanborn and Sgts. Mike Coffin and Ted Hatch, life saving awards.

Edwards received the 2022 Wayne “Pooch” Drown Community Service Award; Administrative Assistant Julie Flanigan, the 2022 Employee of the Year Award; and Sgt. David Bruni, the Cops Cop Award for his teamwork as a supervisor.

Twenty-one officers received safe driving awards.

Thirty-three awards were given for “outstanding” job performances and the department dined together following the ceremony, a press release said.

Advertisement

Triad to meet

A Hannaford pharmacist will speak at a meeting of Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad at 11 a.m. Feb. 8, at the Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St.

Triad is an organization of senior citizens, businesses, agencies and law enforcement to promote the well-being and safety of senior citizens.

Parking ban reminder

No parking is allowed on any public road or public easement roadway from midnight to 6 a.m. Nov. 1 to May 1 or during any parking ban declared by the Public Works Department.

Vehicles parked illegally or abandoned on roads are subject to towing and ticketing at the owner’s expense. Residents are advised to remove cars from the street as soon as a snow alert is received.

Advertisement

To report poor road conditions, call the Department of Public Works at 222-4950.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 31, 1973, that Brandybrook Garden Club was to meet with the wife of James Golden in West Gorham to plan their events for the year.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Jan. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $31,455,404,534,717.58.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: