ON SALE NOW

Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Mike Farris, Jan 27. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

Funkationland, Jan. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jennifer Porter, Jan. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Ammonium Maze, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com

PSO’s The Rite of Spring, Jan. 29 & 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $12 to $91. porttix.com

Mac Saturn, Jan. 31. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Big Thief, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Blues Prophets, Feb. 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Anthrax and Black Label Society, Feb. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $56. crossarenaportland.com

Muddy Ruckus and Dan Blakeslee, Feb. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 4. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org

Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute, Feb. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Lainey Wilson, Feb. 5. Aura, Portland, $30. auramaine.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Feb. 10. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Alana MacDonald, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tricky Britches with Caroline Cotter, Feb. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Bridget Kibbey, Feb. 12. Hannaford Hall, Portland, $17 to $55. porttix.com

Brandi Carlile, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $125 to $250. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Lucy Kaplansky, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Patty Larkin, Feb. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com

Scottish Fiddle Festival with Katie McNally Trio and Ryan McKasson & Colin Cotter, Feb. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com

Jessica Vosk, Feb. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $83. porttix.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Damn Tall Buildings, Feb. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jimmy Kenny & The Pirate Beach Band, Feb. 18. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

The Wolff Sisters and Billy Keane, Feb. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Lyle Divinsky, Feb. 22 & 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Griffin House, Feb. 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gimme Gimme Disco, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $15, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Cory Wong feat. Victor Wooten, Feb. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, March 1. Strand Theatre, Portland, $60. rocklandstrand.com

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, March 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $53 to $79. porttix.com

Sierra Hull, March 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

JXDN, March 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, March 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jukebox The Ghost, April 1. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 2. Portland House of Music, $65 VIP bundle. statetheatreportland.com

LeAnn Rimes, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Buffalo Nichols, April 8. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com

Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Clutch, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Montbleau Band, April 15. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Start Making Sense & The Ocean Avenue Stompers, April 15. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Father John Misty, April 22. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

City of the Sun, April 25. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Houndmouth, April 29. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com

Pink Talking Fish, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mastodon & Gojira, Aug. 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $65. statetheatreportland.com

Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com

