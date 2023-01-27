Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team’s fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season.

Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season.

Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free agents in back-to-back offseasons.

Snitker applauded the work of General Manager Alex Anthopoulos in signing newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy and others to long-term deals.

“We’ve done a good job,” Snitker said at the Braves Fest for fans at Truist Park. “I think now you’re going to see the core group of these guys here every year for this thing. I think that’s what Alex does, keeping those young, quality guys around.”

Murphy signed a $73 million, six-year contract after he was acquired from Oakland. He is going to share playing time with Travis d’Arnaud.

Advertisement

The Braves also reached long-term deals with sluggers Austin Riley and Matt Olson, as well as rookie stars Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, in the past year.

The Braves have signed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies to similar deals. The team has seven core players under contract for at least three more seasons, and club options could extend the deals even more.

The Braves plan on a 2022 rookie, Vaughn Grissom, competing with Orlando Arcia at shortstop in spring training.

Now Snitker is on board for at least three more seasons. He will be entering his 47th year with the organization and his seventh full season as Braves manager. He took over as interim manager on May 17, 2016, before landing the full-time position later that year.

He has a 542-451 record with Atlanta following more than 1,300 wins in the minor leagues.

METS: Jeff McNeil has agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension with the Mets, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract reportedly includes a fifth-year team option that could bring the deal to $63.75 million.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old slashed .326/.382/.454 with nine homers and 62 RBI en route to his first-career NL batting title. McNeil received NL MVP votes as well in 2022.

The two-time All-Star was set to become a free agent after 2025, but GM Billy Eppler and company took a page out of their rival Atlanta Braves’ play book by extending their contact-hitting utility man years before he was set to hit the open market.

The Mets drafted McNeil in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB draft out of Cal State University. His first full season in the big leagues came in 2019 where he was also named to the NL All-Star team.

RAYS: Reliever Pete Fairbanks and Tampa Bay agreed to a $12 million, three-year contract that could be worth up to $24.6 million over four seasons.

The deal includes a club option for 2026 which, along with performance escalators and potential bonuses, could significantly increase the amount the right-hander earns.

The 29-year-old is 11-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 15 saves in 111 appearances, with all but two of the outings coming out of the bullpen since being acquired by the Rays from the Texas Rangers in July 2019.

Advertisement

Faibanks was 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 appearances last year after beginning the season on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain.

TWINS: Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he’s inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona.

Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He won three batting titles – the only AL catcher to do so – and also received three Gold Glove awards.

Mauer is eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time next year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous