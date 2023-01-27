BIDDEFORD – Norma (Couture) Stankevitz, 72, a resident of Saco, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday Jan. 16, 2023 at St Andres Healthcare in Biddeford. Norma had lived the last several years of her life with dementia/Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Waterville, a daughter of William A. and Elizabeth Taylor of Waterville. Norma attended Mount Merici Academy High School. Out of high school Norma began working in the family business started by her father which bore his name: W.A. Taylor, Inc. in Waterville. She then attended Andover College and worked as a bookkeeper in retail. She also worked for Lawrence Junior High School in Fairfield as a part-time librarian.

Norma’s hobbies were horseback riding, hunting, gardening and fitness. Norma was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.

Norma was predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 2018 and is survived by her son, Nicholas Stankevitz and his wife, Robyn Stankevitz of Saco; one grandson and one granddaughter.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver St., Waterville.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St., Saco.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma’s memory to:

St Andres

Healthcare Facility

407 Pool St.

Biddeford ME 04005.

Donations can also be made via web site at

http://www.standre.org

and go to the

“Ways To Give” page

